Shanghai Disneyland Officially Welcomes Back Guests

Today, June 30th, Shanghai Disneyland welcomed back guests of all ages to this magical place. There was nothing but joy and excitement as guests were finally able to walk through the gates once again.

What's Happening:

Many had been counting down the days until the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland, and guests were able to be a part of the Disney storytelling and adventures once again.

Guests were welcomed with cast members lined up at the iconic Mickey Floral and along Mickey Avenue as the park’s gates reopened.

When guests were able to walk through those gates, they encountered the magic that only Disney can provide around every turn.

There are thrilling signature attractions and live entertainment with many popular Disney characters.

With delicious food and beverage offerings, guests will be able to have an unforgettable experience.