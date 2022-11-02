90s Night Features Special Guests Of The Era and A Double Elimination on “Dancing With The Stars”

The eight remaining couples will perform new routines and relay dances that will “Spice Up Your Life” next Monday on Dancing With The Stars, that will also feature a 90’s night double elimination.

What’s Happening:

The 90s are back as Dancing with the Stars hits rewind with “90s Night” featuring special guest artists Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Vanilla Ice and Kid ‘N Play.

Dancing with the Stars will stream live MONDAY, NOV. 7 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+

Tour. The pros will dance to “Whatta Man” performed live by Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. “90s Night” will also see the return of the Relay Dance competition where each winner will have the opportunity to earn five bonus points. All four Relay Dances will feature a live performance from one of the special guest artists – Vanilla Ice, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa and Kid ‘N Play.

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

