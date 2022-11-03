Latest Issue of “Disney twenty-three” dives behind the scenes of “Avatar: The Way of Water”

The latest issue of Disney twenty-three, the exclusive publication for D23 Gold Members, is set to journey to Pandora, going behind the scenes of the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

What’s Happening:

D23 has unveiled the numerous topics and articles that fans will discover when they open up their latest issue of Disney twenty-three magazine when it arrives this winter.

In 2009, James Cameron’s Avatar transported audiences to a completely new world, exploring a dazzling landscape of colorful characters and unique species, while touching the hearts of millions. The Winter issue of Disney twenty-three takes readers back to Pandora for a new set of adventures that await fans in Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. The much-anticipated sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time opens in theaters December 16, and Disney twenty-three goes behind the scenes on the next chapter in this groundbreaking story with stars Sam Worthington (Jake), Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri), and Sigourney Weaver (Kiri), as well as producer Jon Landau.

transported audiences to a completely new world, exploring a dazzling landscape of colorful characters and unique species, while touching the hearts of millions. The Winter issue of Disney twenty-three takes readers back to Pandora for a new set of adventures that await fans in Cameron’s The much-anticipated sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time opens in theaters December 16, and goes behind the scenes on the next chapter in this groundbreaking story with stars Sam Worthington (Jake), Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri), and Sigourney Weaver (Kiri), as well as producer Jon Landau. D23 Expo 2022 gave fans a first look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder. The new issue explores some of the highlights of the celebration, including new theme park spectaculars, incredible films, and an immersive touring exhibition from the Walt Disney Archives.

Ever since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) got their “ happily ever after Enchanted , fans have been dreaming about what happens next. On November 18, Disney+ Disenchanted . Stars Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, James Marsden, and Disney Legend Idina Menzel, along with director Adam Shankman, reveal the true meaning of “happily ever after” and what’s in store for this fairytale family after Giselle and Robert share true love’s kiss.

, fans have been dreaming about what happens next. On November 18, Stars Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, James Marsden, and Disney Legend Idina Menzel, along with director Adam Shankman, reveal the true meaning of “happily ever after” and what’s in store for this fairytale family after Giselle and Robert share true love’s kiss. Plus, Warwick Davis talks about bringing back his iconic character Willow Willow, an Original series coming November 30 to Disney+.

an Original series coming November 30 to Disney+. Disney Legend Tim Allen revisits key moments from his acting career, including what it was like to reprise his classic role as the “man in the red suit” in the upcoming Disney+ Original series, The Santa Clauses National Treasure: Edge of History

The new issue, available exclusively to Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, also takes a boat ride down memory lane with Disney Park historians to commemorate 25 years of “ it’s a small world

As a special bonus, each issue of the publication, available exclusively to D23 Gold Members, will include a set of holiday-themed gift tags as part of D23 Season of Magic presented by Target.

Also in the Winter 2022 issue of Disney twenty-three: Embark on an adventure into a Strange World Meet New York City’s coolest new partners in crime fighting in Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Look back on the making of The Muppets Christmas Carol 30 years later in an entertaining talk with Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzy Bear, and their friends Get an exclusive sneak-peek of Leslie Iwerks’ upcoming book based on her hit Disney+ documentary series The Imagineering Story Enjoy a special look at the best of the magic from D23 Expo 2022 Regular features including By the Numbers, D Society, Character Analysis, and Ask the Walt Disney Archives

Disney twenty-three is delivered directly to fans’ doorsteps and is offered exclusively to D23 Gold Members as a benefit of their membership. The latest issue will begin arriving before the end of November.