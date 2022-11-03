“Enchantment At The Top” Dessert Party To Debut Exclusively For Eligible Disney Vacation Club Members

Disney Vacation Club Members can enjoy a special new offering high in the sky above the Magic Kingdom at the nearby Bay Lake Tower with a special new dessert party just for them!

What’s Happening:

Eligible Disney Vacation Club members can enjoy the Enchantment at the Top Dessert Party inside the recently refreshed Top of the World Lounge – A Villains Lair atop Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

This sweet celebration features a dessert buffet, an assortment of adult beverage offerings (for Guests 21 and older), exclusive lounge access and reserved fireworks viewing from the rooftop terrace.

Enchantment at the Top Dessert Party is available on Friday nights beginning November 18, 2022, for $89.00 per adult, plus tax and $49.00 per child, plus tax. Eligible Members can book this experience through Member Services up to 60 days in advance when using their Membership to stay at a Disney owned-and-operated hotel at Walt Disney World

As part of this experience, Members have access to a reserved table inside the lounge on the day of their reservation, a dessert buffet and an open bar for Guests 21 years of age and older.

Fireworks are not guaranteed as part of this experience; on rare occasions, evening fireworks may be rescheduled or cancelled. DVC asks members that they please refer to the entertainment schedule to confirm showtimes 2 weeks prior to your reservation, and check again on the day of your reservation.

Disney Enchantment Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along!

will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along! This nighttime spectacular debuted as part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration—the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary.