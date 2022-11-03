RSVLTS’ Second “Harry Potter” Collection Features a Patronus, the Dark Mark and Wizard Wheezes!

It’s Harry Potter Week at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and the pop culture fashion brand is celebrating “The Chosen One” with a second collection of shirts. These new styles emphasize some awesome characters—some lacking moral fiber—from the beloved book and film series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is taking center stage at RSVLTS as a new collection of button down shirts magically appear.

Unlike the first series , this second drop focuses on some of the darker moments from Harry Potter such as the Death Eaters in Prisoner of Azkaban and the Dark Mark tattoo inked on the arms of Voldemort’s loyal followers.

, this second drop focuses on some of the darker moments from Harry Potter such as the Death Eaters in and the Dark Mark tattoo inked on the arms of Voldemort’s loyal followers. But even in the midst of darkness there’s fun to be had thanks to Wizard Wheezes from the Weasley twins!

This lineup delivers two patterned short sleeve button downs—Expecto Patronum and Weasley’s Wizarding Wheezes—that are available in Adult and Ladies cuts.

There’s also The Dark Mark, a solid black flannel with a few hidden surprises up its sleeve and…and under its collar!

The short sleeve styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material while the flannel is made with buttery soft BorlandFlex (yes, Al Borland) material. All shirts come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70-$72).

The Chosen One collection will be available on the RSVLTS site today starting at 4pm ET.

today starting at 4pm ET. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Expecto Patronum

“Think of the happiest memory you can. Was it when you laid eyes on this ominous yet luminous KUNUFLEX button down 10 seconds ago? Thought so. Featuring a pack of protective Patronuses ready to cast away an army of demonic Dementors, it is with this shirt that you feel the deepest affinity.”

Expecto Patronum – RSVLTS (Adult)

Expecto Patronum – RSVLTS (Ladies)

Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes

“Step up! Step up! We’ve got the most magnificently mischievous shirt the Wizarding World has to offer. Featuring Pygmy Puffs, Jumping Snakes, Extendable Ears, Chattering Teeth, Weasley’s Wondrous Wands, Electric Shock Shakes, Puking Pastilles, and many more wonderfully weird creations from your favorite troublemaking twins, Fred and George Weasley, you won’t need a potion to fall in love with this design.”

The Dark Mark (flannel)

“Shadowy and forbidding like those who utter the incantation “Morsmordre,” this BorlandFlex flannel is branded with the infamous Dark Mark. The skull with a slithering serpent tongue that adorns the sleeve is a menacing reminder of the evil that lurks around every corner of the Wizarding World. There may even be a sinister surprise hiding under the collar. Go ahead, pop it… embrace your dark side.”

The Dark Mark – RSVLTS (Adults)

Did You Know?: