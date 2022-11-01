Accio RSVLTS! New Harry Potter Collection Inspired by “The Boy Who Lived” Launches Today

It’s Harry Potter Week at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and the pop culture fashion brand is celebrating “The Boy Who Lived” with a new collection of shirts inspired by the beloved book and film series.

What’s Happening:

Quick! Name the most famous wizard in all of literature. If Harry Potter is the character who came to mind, then you’re right, or at least on the same page as RSVLTS!

The fan favorite fashion brand is bringing some magic to your wardrobe with three new shirts inspired by the Wizarding World.

Once again, RSVLTS has delivered a fantastic series that not only focuses on Harry’s origin, but also seminal moments like finding the perfect wand at Ollivanders, receiving an acceptance letter to Hogwarts, playing Quidditch and so much more.

Ollivander’s Best showcases a variety of wands casting spells; Wizarding Ink features Hedwig, the Gryffindor lion, Hogwarts, a quill pen, and even the Golden Snitch; and finally, Quidditch fans will appreciate Bludger, Quaffle, Snitch that represents the four houses—Gryffindor, Sytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff—on the pitch.

All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL in both Adult and Ladies cuts ($70)!

The Boy Who Lived collection will be available on the RSVLTS site

Ollivander’s Best

The wand chooses the wizard. And this shirt has chosen you….This button down contains some of Ollivander’s finest work for the likes of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Luna Lovegood, Neville Longbottom, Draco Malfoy, Nymphadora Tonks, and He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named. We even threw a Death Eater wand in there because, well, they’re super cool looking. And if you gander closely, you might just find a few special words spelled out throughout the design.”

Bludger, Quaffle, Snitch

“Welcome, Seeker… of sweet threads, that is. You don’t have to swallow the Golden Snitch to be the hero of your next Harry Potter trivia night, just grab this hotter-than-Snape’s-flaming-coat KUNUFLEX button down featuring some high-flying Quidditch action. Whether you’re team Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin (really?), this shirt is 10 points to your wardrobe.”

Wizarding Ink

“Hmmm, let’s see… you have great fashion sense… you’re definitely bold… adventurous… life of the party… funny… creative… good looking… next level Harry Potter fan… ah, we’ve got it… WIZARDING INK KUNUFLEX BUTTON DOWN!!!”

