“GMA” Guest List: Hugh Jackman, Lindsay Lohan and More to Appear Week of November 7th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 7th-12th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 7th-12th:

  • Monday, November 7
    • Hugh Jackman (The Son)
  • Tuesday, November 8
    • Lindsay Lohan (Falling for Christmas)
    • Cookbook author Claire Saffitz (What’s for Dessert?)
  • Wednesday, November 9
    • GMA at the CMA Awards in Nashville with a special performance by Keith Urban
    • GMA goes backstage with CMA Awards hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, November 10
    • Emily Blunt (The English)
    • Performance by the cast of Broadway’s The Lion King and Elton John
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, November 11
    • Seth Rogen (The Fabelmans)
    • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
  • Saturday, November 12
    • Jamie Flatters, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion and Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Way of Water)
    • Sara Moonves (W Magazine Editor-in-Chief)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

