Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 7th-12th.

Good Morning America or GMA

GMA Guests for the Week of November 7th-12th:

Monday, November 7 Hugh Jackman ( The Son )

Tuesday, November 8 Lindsay Lohan ( Falling for Christmas ) Cookbook author Claire Saffitz ( What’s for Dessert? )

Wednesday, November 9 GMA at the CMA Awards in Nashville with a special performance by Keith Urban GMA goes backstage with CMA Awards hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 10 Emily Blunt ( The English ) Performance by the cast of Broadway’s The Lion King and Elton John Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 11 Seth Rogen ( The Fabelmans ) Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Saturday, November 12 Jamie Flatters, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion and Bailey Bass ( Avatar: The Way of Water ) Sara Moonves (W Magazine Editor-in-Chief) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



