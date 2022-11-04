As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 7th-12th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 7th-12th:
- Monday, November 7
- Hugh Jackman (The Son)
- Tuesday, November 8
- Lindsay Lohan (Falling for Christmas)
- Cookbook author Claire Saffitz (What’s for Dessert?)
- Wednesday, November 9
- GMA at the CMA Awards in Nashville with a special performance by Keith Urban
- GMA goes backstage with CMA Awards hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, November 10
- Emily Blunt (The English)
- Performance by the cast of Broadway’s The Lion King and Elton John
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 11
- Seth Rogen (The Fabelmans)
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Saturday, November 12
- Jamie Flatters, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion and Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Way of Water)
- Sara Moonves (W Magazine Editor-in-Chief)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.