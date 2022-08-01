Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Will Be Hosting “The 56th Annual CMA Awards”

Country music's biggest night, The 56th Annual CMA Awards, will be airing live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on November 9th on ABC. It was announced that this year's hosts will be Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

