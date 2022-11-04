Ninth Annual Vulture Festival Event Details Announced – Including Disney Panels for “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth,” “Welcome to Chippendales,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

It’s almost time for the Ninth Annual Vulture Festival in Los Angeles! New details have been announced for this year’s festival, taking place November 12th and 13th at the Hollywood Roosevelt.

What’s Happening:

The Ninth Annual Vulture Festival will take place at the Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles on November 12th and 13th.

, Got Milk, Special guests will include Lee Pace, Adam Pally, Rian Johnson, Kali Uchis, Sheng Wang, Kyla Pratt, Kumail Nanjiani, Cedric the Entertainer, Annaleigh Ashford, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dana Delany, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, Henry Winkler, Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, and the casts of Grey’s Anatomy , Happy Endings, Gangs of London , and more.

Vulture Fest 2022 Highlights:

Lee Pace Receives Our Honorary Degree: This year, we’re honored to have American icon and tall drink of water Lee Pace accept our highest award: Vulture’s Honorary Degree. With a career spanning decades in film, television, and theater, Pace has repeatedly awed us with his warmth, glamor, and home-improvement skills. At this very special event, he’ll be sitting down with us to discuss his life and career — his Broadway debut in The Normal Heart , reigning over the Woodland Realm in The Hobbit , raising the dead in Pushing Daisies , revolutionizing technology in Halt and Catch Fire , and much more — as we appreciate all that makes him the incomparable Lee Pace. Lee Pace!!

A Loud and Proud Family Reunion: The Proud Family — one of the most beloved and groundbreaking animated series of our time — is back in the Disney+ The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder . To celebrate, we’ve gathered cast members Kyla Pratt, Cedric the Entertainer, JoMarie Payton, and Paula Jai Parker for a little family time together with creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar. We’ll look back at the proudest moments from this family’s past and get hyped for what’s to come in season two of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder , premiering February 2023 on Disney+

. But who among them could actually save us if it came to it? Watch as they go head-to-head in a medical-trivia competition as a fun way of celebrating an iconic show that continues to deliver groundbreaking, heartfelt storytelling to fans around the world. What the Hell Have the Happy Endings Friends Been Up To?: It's been ten years since the final season of Happy Endings , making us wonder, What the heck have Jane, Alex, Dave, Max, Brad, and Penny been up to? Did they enjoy Obama's second term? Did any of them fall for an online fascistic cult? Are they all boosted? Has anyone gotten divorced? At Vulture Festival, we'll find out some of these things in a conversation with cast members Adam Pally, Casey Wilson, and Zachary Knighton and executive producers David Caspe and Jonathan Groff.

Rian Johnson Peels the Glass Onion : From shaking up the Star Wars The Last Jedi to revitalizing the murder-mystery genre with Knives Out and its latest installment with Netflix, famed auteur and Academy Award nominee Rian Johnson is easily one of the most talked-about directors of the last decade. He’ll be sitting down with us for a long talk about, well, everything that makes his work special.

Event: Oi bruv, is unleashing a second season, and to celebrate your favorite British crime drama, we’re gonna have a bloody good conversation with cast members Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Narges Rashidi, and Waleed Zuaiter and director Corin Hardy. Lauded by Vulture as “immersive and bone-crunching,” this award-winning TV series is acclaimed for its graphic action sequences, incredible stunt work, and bold plot twists. Be the first to get the inside scoop on the season ahead and get your tickets now. Hulu Welcome to Chippendales Gives Us a Sneak Peek (of the Show): A sprawling true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant to the U.S. who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire — and let nothing stand in his way in the process. Join us for a special sneak peek at clips from the show (ahem) and a conversation with cast members Kumail Nanjiani and Annaleigh Ashford and co-showrunners and executive producers Robert Siegel and Jenni Konner. No tipping required!

One Last Time: Halloween? It’s OVER, kid. Original scream queen and legendary final girl Jamie Lee Curtis will join us to look back on the franchise that helped to define a genre and launch her own epic career. Come celebrate the woman who dodged the bogeyman for decades, and be assured that he’s been put to bed for good … or has he? Sheryl Lee Ralph Teaches the Children: Emmy-winning screen legend Sheryl Lee Ralph joins us for a special live episode of Vulture's flagship podcast Into It, in which host Sam Sanders will help you obsess … better. Ralph’s career has spanned decades and media, originating the role of Deena Jones in Broadway’s Dreamgirls before turning her talents to the silver screen alongside Denzel Washington in The Mighty Quinn . And, of course, her television career is unparalleled with her most recent role as stern veteran educator Barbara Howard gaining her universal acclaim, a Primetime Emmy Award, and an acceptance speech we’ll never forget.

A Poolside Kiki With Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O’Hara: It’s true: Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O’Hara are coming to Vulture Festival! It’s an opportunity to get to know the stars of HBO’s We’re Here out of drag and live in person, talking about what’s to come in this Emmy-winning HBO series’ third season.

out of drag and live in person, talking about what’s to come in this Emmy-winning HBO series’ third season. Kumail Nanjiani Sits Down to Talk Stand-up: Kumail Nanjiani is coming to Vulture Festival for a live recording of Vulture’s comedy podcast, Good One , with host Jesse David Fox to discuss his career — from his time as a stand-up comedian to co-writing the Oscar-nominated comedy The Big Sick to his upcoming Hulu Welcome to Chippendales , which premieres on November 22.

With Meghann Fahy: Grab your sun hats and absurdly expensive sarongs and join us for an early look at the third episode from season two of HBO’s . After the screening, Meghann Fahy will break it all down and help us get to know the White Lotus guest that is Mrs. Daphne Sullivan. Hedwig and the Angry Inch 24th-Anniversary Parking Lot Tour: One Night Only: It’s been more than two decades since John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask brought Hedwig and the Angry Inch into the world: a work that would go on to become a Broadway show, a major motion picture, and a worldwide phenomenon. Now, the creative duo behind this masterwork of rock will join us for an evening of storytelling and song to celebrate its 24th anniversary (which is cooler than a 25th anniversary because it’s an even number, thank you), so pull your wig down from the shelf and get your tickets immediately.

The Winkler Method: A Henry Winkler Acting Class: Vulture Festival is about many things, one of which is education. That’s why, for the third year in a row, Emmy Award winner Henry Winkler will be joining us to teach the craft of acting. With his career spanning 50 years as an actor, producer, and director, there is simply no one more qualified to teach you the art of emoting at the Hollywood Roosevelt this weekend. Students and audience members will come away from this course with a newfound appreciation for the work that goes into making hapless attorneys like Barry Zuckerkorn, icons like the Fonz, and, of course, beleaguered acting teachers like Gene Cousineau. Come ready to learn — and to feel.

The Tulsa King Has Arrived Presented by Paramount+: Sylvester Stallone stars in his first major lead TV series, Tulsa King , from Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, and Terence Winter, executive producer of The Sopranos, streaming November 13 exclusively on Paramount+. Tulsa King follows New York Mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) once he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be on another planet. Come see a special screening of the premiere episode, followed by a conversation with executive producer, showrunner, and writer Terence Winter and cast members Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

How to Maybe Almost Live Forever With Disney+ Disney+ Limitless With Chris Hemsworth , created by Darren Aronofsky and starring — you guessed it — Chris Hemsworth, which explores just that. New scientific research is shattering conventional wisdom about the human body and offering fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better, and even reverse the aging process. Hemsworth puts this science to the test to learn how to extend our health, strength, and intellect further into our later years. Undergoing a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges in order to understand the limits of the human body, he’ll learn firsthand how we can live better for longer by discovering ways to regenerate damage, maximize strength, build resilience, supercharge memory, and confront mortality. Entertaining, immersive, and life changing, Limitless will rewrite the rule book on living better for longer.

Reunion: That’s right: We’ll be hanging out with the full Broken Lizard crew in honor of the cult-comedy hit . Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske will join us for a look back at the comedy that went from an indie premiere at Sundance to being quoted by everyone everywhere for the ensuing 21 years. So stop freaking out, man, and get your tickets right meow! An All Creatures Great and Small Panel That’s Just Right: Anna Madeley, Nicholas Ralph and Callum Woodhouse take us behind the scenes of the PBS Masterpiece–Playground TV adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small ahead of its season-three premiere January 8. They’re coming all the way from the Yorkshire Dales for this, so come one, come all, come all creatures great and small. (Note: The venue does not allow actual creatures unless they are service animals!)