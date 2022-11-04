This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 7th-11th:

Monday, November 7 – Get Your Glow Up Dr. Barbara Sturm (Founder and CEO of Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics) Keta Rush Carrie Ann Inaba ( Dancing With The Stars

Tuesday, November 8 Angela Bassett ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shop Tam Fam highlighting must-have gifts

Wednesday, November 9 – The Right To Read: Who Decides? George M. Johnson ( All Boys Aren’t Blue ) Tiffany Justice and Pamela Macek Nadra Ostrom Adam Tritt Summer Boismier Professor Shannon Oltmann Sunny Hostin

Thursday, November 10 – Tamron’s Las Vegas Show With Usher! Special episode from Las Vegas: Tamron and Usher discuss life, love, family and extending his Park MGM residency Winners of the Usher superfan contest Tamron, stops by the Graceland Chapel to be a witness at an Elvis-officiated wedding

Friday, November 11 In honor of Veteran’s Day, Tamron talks to Vets who are Angels in Disguise, helping themselves and their community



