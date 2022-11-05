Walt Disney Family Museum To Hold Special Conversation With Founders of Baobab Studios

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco is inviting members and guests to a special conversation with the founders of Baobab Studios next month.

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco is holding a special in-person program that will feature a conversation with the founders of Baobab Studios on December 3rd.

Join the museum for a conversation with the executive team at Baobab Studios about their journey to inspire its audience to dream, evoke a sense of wonder, and tell stories that matter. This mission permeates the studio’s slate of award-winning creative projects, many of which are being adapted into books, films, games, original series, and more. Moderated by Public Programs Manager Tracie Timmer, the conversation includes CEO and Co-Founder Maureen Fan, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder Eric Darnell, and Chief Technical Officer and Co-Founder Larry Cutler.

The Talk is free for members of the Walt Disney Family Museum, and $25 for non-members, and $20 for seniors and students (with a valid ID). $15 for youths, and children ages 5 and under are free.

Tickets for the program are available now, and must be secured through their online portal only here.

Launched in 2015, Baobab Studios already has nine Emmy wins to its name. The studio’s credits include innovative VR fare such as Invasion!, Crow: The Legend, and Baba Yaga. The studio also recently announced it is teaming with Disney Branded Television on The Witchverse , an anthology series for Disney+ Baba Yaga short.

