Photos: 2022 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Event Guide and Gifts

Tonight marks the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom since 2019! We’ll be on sight all evening bringing you all of the festivities. First off, let’s take a look at this year’s event guide and commemorative gifts.

Let’s begin with a look at the event guide for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!

Some of the specialty food and beverage items are listed. You can see them all in the previously released Foodie Guide

Special holiday overlays just for the party are in place at the Mad Tea Party Tomorrowland Speedway Space Mountain

New this year are multiple interactive photo frames throughout the park, similar to the ones featured at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Complimentary festive cookies and drinks are also available throughout the park.

Guests can pick up a complimentary holiday ornament on Market Street until 8:00 p.m.

Then at the end of the night, guests will also receive a complimentary holiday-themed 50th anniversary celebration commemorative print as they exit the park.

Event Entertainment Showtimes:

Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration 7:40pm, 9:25pm, 10:35pm, 11:55pm

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade 8:30pm, 11:00pm

Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show 10:00pm

A Totally Tomorrowland Christmas Rockettower Plaza Stage 7:45pm, 8:35pm, 9:25pm, 10:45pm, 11:35pm

Club Tinsel Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe from 7:00pm-12:00am

Storybook Circus Disney Junior Jingle Jam 7:00pm-12:00am



Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!