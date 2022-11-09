“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Light-Up Popcorn Tin Coming to AMC Theatres

Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters this week and AMC has an exciting new exclusive collectible for Marvel fans to pick up when they head out to see it.

A new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exclusive light-up popcorn tin will be available at participating AMC Theatres beginning November 10.

exclusive light-up popcorn tin will be available at participating AMC Theatres beginning November 10. The new tin will be available (with popcorn, of course) for $24.99 plus tax.

The tin features an illuminating Black Panther logo, the film’s logo and the Wakandan language in gold, as you can see in the video below.

Our exclusive #BLACKPANTHER: #WAKANDAFOREVER 🍿 tins are available at participating locations starting 11/10 while supplies last! Find a location: https://t.co/0iXu7NTFKj pic.twitter.com/gZDriu924w — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) November 8, 2022

