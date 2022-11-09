“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Light-Up Popcorn Tin Coming to AMC Theatres

Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters this week and AMC has an exciting new exclusive collectible for Marvel fans to pick up when they head out to see it.
- A new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exclusive light-up popcorn tin will be available at participating AMC Theatres beginning November 10.
- The new tin will be available (with popcorn, of course) for $24.99 plus tax.
- The tin features an illuminating Black Panther logo, the film’s logo and the Wakandan language in gold, as you can see in the video below.
About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
- In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.
- As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
- Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters November 11, 2022.
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the number 1 film of all time in both East and West Africa.
