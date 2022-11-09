Tonight’s Performance of “Disney Princess – The Concert” in Pensacola, FL Canceled Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Tonight’s performance of Disney Princess – The Concert at the Saenger Theatre in Pensacola, FL has been canceled due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole.
What’s Happening:
- The official Disney Concerts Twitter account announced the cancellation of tonight’s performance of Disney Princess – The Concert at the Saenger Theatre due to Tropical Storm Nicole.
- If you purchased tickets to tonight’s show, you will receive a full refund for your purchase in the coming days.
- Ticket holders are advised to contact the Pensacola Saenger Theatre Box Office (@SaengerTheatre) with any questions or concerns.
- Performances scheduled for the coming days in St. Petersburg (Nov. 11th), Miami (Nov. 12th) and Melbourne (Nov. 14th) are currently going ahead as scheduled.
- Tonight’s performance was to have been the final for Susan Egan (Broadway’s original ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast, ‘Meg’ in Disney’s animated feature Hercules).
- Beginning November 11th in St. Petersburg, FL, Anneliese van der Pol (That’s So Raven, Raven’s Home, Broadway’s final ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast) will replace Egan in the show for the remaining 2022 dates.
- Anneliese van der Pol joins the following cast members:
- Christy Altomare (Broadway’s original ‘Anya’ in Anastasia)
- Isabelle McCalla (Broadway’s ‘Jasmine’ in Aladdin)
- Syndee Winters (Broadway’s ‘Nala’ in The Lion King, Hamilton)
About Disney Princess – The Concert:
- Concertgoers in every city are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening.
- Each concert will feature the acclaimed cast performing more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs including:
- “Let It Go”
- “A Whole New World”
- “Colors of the Wind”
- “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes”
- The performers, appearing as themselves, will celebrate these iconic characters and share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.
- Larger than life animations and theatrical effects will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.
- Tickets and VIP Packages are on sale now.