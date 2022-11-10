Stars of Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Hit Red Carpet in Mexico to Celebrate Film’s Release

Stars and filmmakers from Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” were on hand last night in Mexico City to celebrate the upcoming release of the highly anticipated film.

Director Ryan Coogler, producer Nate Moore and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Tenoch Huerta Mejía and Mabel Cadena walked the red carpet alongside local celebrities and special guests at Plaza Satélite.

Check out some images from a photo call featuring cast and filmmakers gathered in front of Mexico City’s iconic Monumento a la Revolución as well as photos from the red carpet.

Both Huerta and Cadena, who portray Namor and Namora respectively in the film, got to celebrate the film in their home country for the first time.

About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: