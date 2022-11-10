Stars of Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Hit Red Carpet in Mexico to Celebrate Film’s Release

Stars and filmmakers from Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” were on hand last night in Mexico City to celebrate the upcoming release of the highly anticipated film.
- Director Ryan Coogler, producer Nate Moore and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Tenoch Huerta Mejía and Mabel Cadena walked the red carpet alongside local celebrities and special guests at Plaza Satélite.
- Check out some images from a photo call featuring cast and filmmakers gathered in front of Mexico City’s iconic Monumento a la Revolución as well as photos from the red carpet.
- Both Huerta and Cadena, who portray Namor and Namora respectively in the film, got to celebrate the film in their home country for the first time.
About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
- In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.
- As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
- Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters November 11, 2022.
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the number 1 film of all time in both East and West Africa.
- Check out Mack’s review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever here.