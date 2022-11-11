Downtown Disney To Hold Special Book Fair Merchandise Event Nov. 12

While it’s not quite the Scholastic book fair we may or may not remember from our youth, the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort will be holding a book fair full of readings and signings tomorrow, November 12th.
- Disney Books will be holding a special day of fun tomorrow, November 12th, at the Downtown Disney District of the Disneyland Resort.
- There, they will be holding a special Book Fair full of signings and readings of favorite titles from the world of Disney Publishing.
- The Disney Book Fair is set to kick off at 11:00 AM and run through 3:30 PM.
- Book readings are complimentary and subject to availability as space allows. Guests who purchase select books on the event day at the event location may have the opportunity to meet the authors, illustrators and artists and have select merchandise signed.
- The Downtown Disney Stage will play host to readings by authors Ridley Pearson, and Frederick Joseph & Nikkolas Smith of their titles Cautionary Tales, and Black Panther Wakanda Forever: The Courage to Dream.
- Disney Home and Wonderground Gallery will also play host to meet and greets and signings of books by Marcy Carriker Smothers (National Geographic’s 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime), Leslie Iwerks (The Imagineering Story), Graham Allen and Charlie Price (Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks), Ridley Pearson, and others!
Book Titles & Participating Authors, Illustrators and Artists
The Courage to Dream, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Frederick Joseph (New YorkTimes Best-Selling Author)
- Nikkolas Smith (New YorkTimes Best-Selling Author)
Disney Cautionary Tales
- Ridley Pearson (New York Times Best-Selling Author)
100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime and Walt's Disneyland: A Walk in the Park with Walt Disney
- Marcy Carriker Smothers
Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks
- Graham Allan
- Charlie Price
The Imagineering Story
- Leslie Iwerks
Women of Walt Disney Imagineering
- Becky Bishop
- Paula Dinkel
- Peggie Fariss
- Katie Olson
- Lynne Macer Rhodes
- Kathy Rogers
- Julie Svendsen
Marvel Studios Loki: The Art of the Series
- Select Marvel Studios Visual Development Artists
Appearance Locations & Times
Downtown Disney Stage – Book Readings
- Ridley Pearson – 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM
- Frederick Joseph and Nikkolas Smith – 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM
- Ridley Pearson – 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM
Disney Home – Meet and Greets & Signings
- Marcy Carriker Smothers – 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM
- Leslie Iwerks – 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM
- Ridley Pearson – 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
- Women of Imagineering – 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM
- Graham Allan and Charlie Price – 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM
WonderGround Gallery – Meet and Greets & Signings
- Select Marvel Studios Visual Development Artists – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- Women of Imagineering – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- Frederick Joseph and Nikkolas Smith – 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM
- Marcy Carriker Smothers – 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM
- Leslie Iwerks – 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM