Photos: Concept Art Added to Adventureland Treehouse Construction Walls at Disneyland

After being announced yesterday, construction walls surrounding the new Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland have been updated with concept art and even the sign from the upcoming attraction.

What’s Happening:

Disney announced yesterday Tarzan’s Treehouse Swiss Family Treehouse

According to the Parks Blog, the new version will pay tribute to the original attraction, which itself was inspired by the Swiss Family Robinson film.

film. One day later, construction walls surrounding the Treehouse have received concept art, as well as an example of the sign that will be installed at the entrance to the walkthrough experience.

From Disney Parks Blog: “The Adventureland Treehouse will showcase wonderous new environments created amongst the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River, where guests will once again enter by the giant waterwheel and follow the wood rope stairways up, up, up into the boughs.”

As guests explore the treehouse, they’ll encounter rooms “that the family in this new story created for one another.”

This includes: The mother’s music den The young sons’ nature room The daughter’s astronomer’s loft An ingenious kitchen and dining room The father’s art studio



The Adventureland Treehouse is slated to reopen in 2023.