Photos – The Holidays Come to Disney Springs with the Christmas Tree Stroll 2022

The holiday season has kicked off at Walt Disney World and the Christmas Tree Stroll has returned to Disney Springs. Guests can wander the resort’s dining and shopping district to find 20 different decorated Christmas trees themed to different Disney favorites.

Guests can kick off their Christmas Tree Stroll experience by stopping at one of five different locations to pick up their map.

The maps give the locations of the 20 trees throughout Disney Springs and provide stickers for guests to place in their respective spaces.

Once the stickers are all in place, guests can take the completed map back to one of the distribution locations for a special surprise. The maps can also be used for discounts and deals at various locations around Disney Springs.

The Trees

Guests will find 20 different trees (once they’re all up that is) around Disney Springs. The two biggest are located in the Town Center and Marketplace and are decorated with more classic holiday ornaments and garland.

The remaining trees (aside from one other, likely located outside the Orange garage) feature various disney themed decorations.

There are a few trees that are new this year. Disney’s Encanto is part of the holiday celebration this year, with a colorful tree and nods to the various members of the Madrigal family.

Guardians of the Galaxy

With Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opening in EPCOT earlier this year, the Marvel team gets to celebrate the holidays at Disney Springs with their own tree. The Awesome Mix Tape can be found in a cassette player and Groot and Star-Lord’s mask can be found near the top.

Coco

Moana

The Princess and the Frog

Frozen

The Lion King

The Haunted Mansion

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Toy Story

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Another one of the new trees is dedicated to the Disney Wish, the latest addition to the Disney Cruise Line. Unfortunately, three trees were not ready today and will be put up soon. The Black Panther tree was also missing from its location.

Be sure to check back for more holiday coverage from Walt Disney World as the season brings all kinds of festive fun to the resort.

