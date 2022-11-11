Video – M’Baku Debuts at Avengers Campus in Celebration of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

The Jabari Tribe has descended from the mountains and into Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Guests can now come face to face with M’Baku, the chieftain of the Jabari, as the character has debuted in the land after the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

, M’Baku is now making appearances in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Guests can watch “The Way of the Jabari,” an all-new experience that will share some of the culture of the Jabari Clan through chants and percussion.

Check it out in the video below:

Guests can also now see the new Black Panther in Avengers Campus.

The new warrior protector of Wakanda makes an appearance at Avengers HQ, greeting guests after an introduction from the Dora Milaje.

Check it out in the video below:

About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters November 11, 2022. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the number 1 film of all time in both East and West Africa.

