Video: Holiday Parades and Spectaculars at Disneyland Resort

Holidays have kicked off at the Disneyland Resort, and we’re bringing you most of this year’s festivities in a number of videos. At Disney California Adventure, as night falls during the Festival of Holidays, Paradise Bay lights up with the stunning World of Color: Season of Light. The favorite tradition, A Christmas Fantasy Parade, is also back and winding its way through Disneyland Park, coming from/going to “it’s a small world.” Speaking of “it’s a small world,” the wonderful seasonal layover is back once again as well and it’s all featured below!

World of Color: Season of Light

See beloved moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films illuminate a towering wall water and mist as hundreds of sky-high fountains dance in time to festive music as shimmering snowflakes fill the scene. World of Color: Season of Light weaves classic films like Cinderella, Lady and the Tramp, Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story and Fantasia with contemporary hits like Frozen and Inside Out, bringing stories of friendship, family and love to life, all woven brilliantly and beautifully to cherished holiday songs. The “stand out” moment is definitely when Goofy and Max add a musical light display to the show, bringing hilarious hijinks sure to make spirits extra bright, with an incredible display that showcases the power of the show. From the opening number to the breathtaking finale, this awe-inspiring show is a moving emotional tapestry.

World of Color: Season of Light is now showing as part of the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure.

“It’s a small world” Holiday

Set sail along a wondrous wintry waterway transformed with whimsical décor. Behold jubilant regional adornments all along your world tour of good cheer. Listen as the costumed chorus of children sings the classic "It’s a Small World (After All)" song and traditional holiday tunes. The enchantment begins as you approach the iconic façade, which is adorned with thousands of shimmering lights for the season.

Here’s the experience at night as well!

“It’s a small world” Holiday is available at Disneyland now through January 8th, 2023.

A Christmas Fantasy Parade

With prancing reindeer, marching toy soldiers, dancing gingerbread cookies and more, A Christmas Fantasy Parade brings the most magical time of year to Disneyland Park!

Some highlights to look forward to include Mickey and Minnie as they work with Chip and Dale to organize an avalanche of letters to Santa, and Anna, Elsa and Olaf bid everyone a warm winter welcome from their fantastic Frozen realm. Woody and Buzz give a playful wave from atop giant wooden building blocks, while The Disney Princesses dance at the Candlelight Ball, all leading up to the grand finale, where everyone gets to wave hello to Santa Claus himself!

The parade also takes on a whole different holiday feel as it makes its way through the park at night, and you can see that for yourself below!

For more holiday fun at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to check out more of our videos here.