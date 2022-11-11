Videos: ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party, Mickey’s Happy Holidays and More Festival of Holidays Fun!

The Festival of Holidays has returned to Disney California Adventure, and with it comes a wide variety of festive entertainment, including the ever popular ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party and Mickey’s Happy Holidays Cavalcade.

The ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party has returned to DCA for the holiday season, bringing with it the Three Caballeros and a vibrant collection of dancers, musicians, and even a few very welcome surprises.

Watch ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party (2022) – Disney California Adventure:

Throughout the holiday season, various different performance groups appear on the Palisades Stage in Paradise Gardens Park. Today, we spotted the spirited Blue13 Dance Company, who celebrate Diwali with traditional dances during an unforgettable Bollywood party.

During Mickey’s Happy Holidays, a short cavalcade and performance, guests can dance along with Mickey Mouse and pals to the magically merry rhythms of the Holiday Toy Drummers.

Watch Mickey’s Happy Holidays (2022) – Disney California Adventure:

Additionally, you can find the Holiday Toy Drummers performing their own show, as they march to their own beat while drumming up smiles wherever they go.

We caught the Wayu Band performing the ever-popular "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto over in Paradise Gardens.

Also in Paradise Gardens, guests can once again meet with Mirabel from Encanto, as well as the Three Caballeros, usually (but not in our case) featuring Donald.

