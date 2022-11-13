Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Original Score Now Available

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score, composed and produced by Oscar, Grammy and Emmy award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson is now available.

Drawing inspiration from the Nigerian and Mesoamerican cultures that influenced the storyline of the film, Göransson recorded the film’s score (and soundtrack, which he also produced) in six studios, across three continents and five countries, working with over 250 musicians, two orchestras, two choirs and over 40 vocalists.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score comes on the heels of the release of the film’s soundtrack, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

Produced by Göransson and executive produced by Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media, in collaboration with Archie Davis and Dave Jordan, the soundtrack features over 40 international artists recorded in Lagos, Nigeria, Mexico City, London and Los Angeles including Rihanna, whose lead single "Lift Me Up" – which she co-wrote with Göransson, Coogler, and Tems – had a record-breaking debut as it became the most-added song in U.S. radio history, amassing the most ever single day spins and the largest ever single day audience.

Other artists featured on the soundtrack include Burna Boy, Tems, Fireboy DML, OG DAYV Ft. Future, CKay Ft. PinkPantheress, E-40, Alemán Ft. Rema, Blue Rojo and many more.

Composer Ludwig Göransson said: “I’ve never worked on both the score and the soundtrack of a film before. It was my two worlds coming together, scoring and recording with artists, intertwined into one format. To create a complete unique sound experience we had to visit these environments, from Nigeria to Mexico, to make the process as real and as truthful as possible for the artists and musicians who worked on the music.”

For their fourth cinematic collaboration, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Coogler and Göransson set out to create an innovative soundscape. "Ryan and I have always wanted to create a truly immersive musical experience, where songs and score go hand in hand, to create one musical statement from beginning to end. Ryan gave his all to this story – there are themes of family, motherhood, loss, grief, legacy, rebirth and morality here and we wanted to make sure all of that was reflected in the music. It ultimately becomes a story of celebration."

Commenting on the characters' themes Göransson said: "There are a lot of different points of view in this film and an even broader range of emotions. What's driving each character is so compelling and complex, and that opened up a lot of possibilities for some wildly different sound worlds and themes to intersect and play off each other in some interesting and surprising ways. Sometimes that translated into a big string orchestra at Abbey Road quietly playing almost painful melodies and sometimes it was certain themes evolving into others as characters transformed, using Mayan instruments or earth-shattering synths, hushed whispers or Vivir Quintana representing sirens. In addition to Vivir Quintana, I had the honor of working with singer Foudeqush whose voice epitomized the delicate and beautiful world of the Talokan."

"It's my hope that audiences will connect with the story and the characters in a way that is uniquely intimate and deeply personal," said Göransson. "I'm excited for people to go home and be able to relive this experience with the soundtrack and the score."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score Tracklist:

1. Nyana Wam

2. We Know What You Whisper

3. Sirens

4. Welcome Home

5. Lift Me Up (Score Version)

6. He Wasn’t There

7. Namor

8. They Want It, But No (Film Version) – Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

9. Árboles Bajo El Mar (Film Version) – Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia Lirika

10. Lost To The Depths

11. Con La Brisa (Film Version) – Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson

12. Yucatán

13. Let Us Burn It Together

14. This Will Mean War

15. Namor’s Throne

16. Imperius Rex

17. Mama

18. Who Did You See?

19. Wakanda Forever

20. Blood For Blood

21. Yibambe!

22. Sink The Ship

23. It Could Have Been Different

24. Vengeance Has Consumed Us

25. Alliance

26. T’Challa

