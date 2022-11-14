Photos: Gingerbread Castle Takes Shape at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

The holidays have arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort, and slowly but surely we are seeing our favorite traditions start to pop up, even outside of the parks! We were at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and found the traditional gingerbread castle on the monorail concourse.

In recent years, guests could find characters from Frozen in and around the gingerbread castle. This year, it’s all about Mickey and Minnie and the World’s Most Magical Celebration, marking the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, as well as the 50th anniversary of Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Similar to the Gingerbread House located at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, guests can purchase pieces of gingerbread at this location, in various flavors.

Guests will also find that some of the treats this year pay homage to the fan favorite Five-legged goat. Originally installed in the Grand Canyon Concourse mural by legendary artist Mary Blair, the goat has long been a favorite for resort guests to find in the multi-story piece of art since the resort opened back in 1971. The goat is even emblazoned across one of the goodies, and a display piece also tells the story of the goat.