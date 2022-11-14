SeaWorld Orlando Reveals 2022 Black Friday Specials on Tickets, Passes, Fun Cards, And More

Just in time for the holiday season, SeaWorld is offering unbeatable deals and great low pricing during the 2022 Black Friday sale, where guests can save on tickets, Passes, Fun Cards, upgrades and more!
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando guests can take advantage of a slew of special offers on tickets, passes, fun cards and more during this year’s Black Friday sale.
- These special offers allow guests to:
- Save up to $40 on Annual Passes: Save up to $40 on SeaWorld Orlando Annual Passes during the Black Friday Sale. Passes start at $150, or $12.50/month + tax for Florida residents with no down payment. SeaWorld Pass Members can enjoy a variety of benefits like free parking, in-park discounts, free tickets for friends, monthly rewards and more. Pass Members will also be among the first to hang loose on “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” when it opens to the public in Spring 2023. Annual Pass Members will also have unlimited access to vibrant events throughout the year at SeaWorld Orlando including the award-winning Christmas Celebration, the delicious Seven Seas Food Festival and the theme park’s popular Craft Beer Festival.
- Save up to 30% on 2023 Fun Cards: Guests can purchase a SeaWorld Orlando 2023 Fun Card and get the rest of 2022 for free! During the Black Friday Sale, it’s only $94.99+ tax and fees, regularly $132.99! You also have the option of a SeaWorld and Aquatica Fun Card for only $138.00+ tax and fees, regularly $199.99. Note: Fun Cards have several blackout dates on admission, and do not come with any of the benefits that Annual Passes have.
- Save up to 60% on Tickets: For guests looking to visit for a single-day or just a few days, the SeaWorld Orlando Black Friday 2022 sale has savings on tickets up to 65% off the regular prices. A single-day ticket is available for as low as $54.99 + tax and fees, a savings of up to $78 off the gate price. A two-park ticket for Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Orlando is available for as low as $87.99 + tax and fees. Additional add-on options for All-Day Dining and Quick-Queue are also available for the single-day ticket option.
- 40% Off All-Day Dining Deal: Save 40% on an All-Day Dining Deal (regular price $44.99) now only $29.99 as part of the SeaWorld Orlando Black Friday 2022 Sale! The deal allows one entree, side or dessert, and select non-alcoholic beverage per ninety minutes at participating restaurants.
- Save 50% Off Select Tours: Guests can save up to 50% on select animal tours on select dates. There are limited spaces available for each tour, so book as soon as possible to make sure you get your preferred date.
- Save $50 on Summer Day Camps: Guests can save $50 on SeaWorld Orlando's summer day camps which offer fun, quality educational experiences along with superior safety standards and low counselor-to-camper ratios.
- Save 50% of Quick Queue Unlimited and Reserved Seating: Guests can save up to 50% on Quick Queue products on select dates which allow visitors to skip-the-line on some of SeaWorld’s most popular attractions.
- Additional offers include:
- Save up to 30% off Dine with Orcas, Dinner with Santa or Sesame Street Christmas Breakfast on select dates.
- $100 off Year-Round Quick Queue which will allow guests to skip the line on thrilling attractions at SeaWorld Orlando, including “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”
- Guests can take advantage of these unbeatable offers during SeaWorld’s Black Friday sale November 14 – 25.