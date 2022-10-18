SeaWorld Orlando Announces New Coaster For 2023 – Pipeline: The Surf Coaster

SeaWorld Orlando is adding another coaster to their lineup, reinforcing that they are the coaster capital of Central Florida, with a new and innovative new thrill set to debut at the park next Spring, with Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando

This attraction is the world’s first “Surf Coaster”. Riders will feel the power of the ocean in a whole new way, making Pipeline every thrill-seeker’s newest obsession. Pipeline will take them on an unparalleled journey and will keep them coming back for more.

The innovative design elements that make this a first-of-its-kind roller coaster are the surfing launch and “wave jumping” motions that riders will experience. The unique surfboard-shaped ride vehicle will give riders an immersive experience from the moment it starts. They will be secured on the roller coaster in a surfing position and will be launched at top speeds, feeling as if they are catching a wave. Riders will then feel like they are hanging loose when their seats rise and fall to mimic the sensation of riding on a wave while sending them through several gnarly twists and turns.

Each rider will get the rush of cutting through waves as they race up to heights of 110-feet in the air and feel like they are about to wipe out when they go upside down on a wave curl along the 2,950-feet of track. Pipeline will send riders on a journey reaching max speeds of 60-miles-per-hour, with five different airtime moments and lasting a total of 1 minute and 50 seconds. The ride has a projected height requirement of 54″, and is designed by Bolliger & Mabillard Consulting Engineers, Inc. based in Switzerland.

Pipeline will be the seventh roller coaster at SeaWorld Orlando, reinforcing the theme park’s reputation as the Coaster Capital of Orlando. It joins an impressive roster of coasters that include Mako, which was voted the #1 Best Roller Coaster by the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice poll, and Ice Breaker, which was voted the #1 New Attraction by the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice poll. Pipeline will be the latest in a string of top-notch roller coasters that continue to break the mold and bring thrill-seekers from around the world to SeaWorld Orlando.

