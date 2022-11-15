Aadrita Mukerji Writing Script for Third Film in “The Princess Diaries” Series

Today, we learned that Disney is reportedly working on a sequel to early 2000’s classic Freaky Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Well that’s not the only film from the 2000’s getting a sequel, as according to The Hollywood Reporter, a third Princess Diaries film is in development at Disney.

What’s Happening:

Aadrita Mukerji ( Supergirl , Quantum Leap ) is penning a script for a possible third Princess Diaries film, which The Hollywood Reporter’s sources say is a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films, as opposed to a reboot.

Hathaway starred in 2001’s The Princess Diaries as an American teenager who learns she is heir to the throne of the European kingdom of Genovia. Based on Meg Cabot’s novel, the film also starred Julie Andrews and became a box office hit, earning $165.3 million globally.

. Late filmmaker Garry Marshall directed both installments, which remain pop culture touchstones.

Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two Princess Diaries , is producing the new film. Melissa Stack ( Godmothered ) is executive producing.

