SeaWorld Unveils Coaster Vehicles for Two Upcoming Coasters in Orlando and San Diego

Today at the annual International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo (IAAPA) in Orlando, SeaWorld unveiled the ride vehicles for two of its exciting new coasters that will both be debuting in spring 2023: SeaWorld Orlando’s Pipeline: The Surf Coaster and SeaWorld San Diego’s Arctic Rescue.

What’s Happening:

Debuting in the spring of 2023, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster

Guests will ride waves on an iconic, gnarly surfboard, and go on a journey of twists and turns, including a “wave curl” inversion which will simulate the feel of an “alley-oop” – a surfing maneuver that only the most experienced surfers in the world are able to perform.

With a maximum speed of 60 MPH, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster is ideal for thrill enthusiasts everywhere.

In this video provided by SeaWorld, see the unveiling of the ride vehicle for Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.

Arctic Rescue

The coaster’s unique straddle snowmobile-style seats allow for an immersive ride experience for each rider as they lean into banks and turns and glide up heights as tall as 30 feet along the 2,800 feet of track. The ride reaches up to 40 MPH racing through the Arctic to help animals in danger while experiencing three exhilarating launches, each faster than the last.

The new ride will bring awareness to the pressures the Arctic is facing and allow guests to visit, see and learn more about each animal whose species call the Arctic their home.

You can see the ride vehicle for Arctic Rescue in the pictures below from Attractions Magazine