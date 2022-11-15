Dollywood Reveals Big Bear Mountain Coaster Vehicles and Full Virtual POV

At today’s International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo (IAAPA), the fine folks at Dollywood unveiled the ride vehicle and full virtual POV of their upcoming coaster, Big Bear Mountain.

According to legend, Big Bear is a massive black bear who has been roaming through Wildwood Grove for as long as anyone can remember. While no one has ever seen him, telltale signs regularly appear in the hills surrounding the Grove. Dollywood guests are invited to join Wildwood Grove’s resident wilderness explorer, Ned Oakley, on an adventure to find Big Bear. From his base camp—located just a stone’s throw from the Grove’s Hidden Hollow—Oakley takes adventurers for the rides of their lives in his specially-outfitted, “four-wheel drive SUVs.”

Today at the IAAPA Expo, Dollywood and ride manufacturer Vekoma unveiled the adventuring ride vehicle, in which you’ll be accompanied by the voice of Ned Oakley and other immersive onboard audio.

Featuring a top speed of 48 mph, Big Bear Mountain takes guests through three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall.

As you can see, the ride vehicles feature some great thematic details, even including a “tear” from Big Bear’s claws.

Dollywood also shared the full virtual POV (point-of-view) video of the coaster’s layout:

BIG Coaster. BIG excitement. BIG POV reveal. BIG 2023 incoming for Big Bear Mountain. pic.twitter.com/dQ9RNFqLZj — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) November 15, 2022

Dollywood’s newest and longest roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain, opens Spring 2023!