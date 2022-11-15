Hyundai Joins as First Official Sponsor of Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration

Hyundai Motor America has joined Disney 100 Years of Wonder as the exclusive automotive partner for Disney100. The celebration, which honors the rich legacy of storytelling and immersive experiences that have been a hallmark of the company since its founding in 1923, is anticipated to be the largest cross-company global celebration in the 100-year history of The Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

Hyundai has partnered with Disney as the first official sponsor for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder event.

This sponsorship is one of many collaborations between Hyundai and Disney. In 2021, Hyundai and Disney Advertising, Disney CreativeWorks and Marvel ABC ESPN

Additionally, Hyundai and National Geographic created “Outside Academy” in 2021 – an educational augmented reality experience that empowered families to explore iconic national parks, while inspiring them to create journeys of their own.

What They’re Saying:

Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America, said: “Disney is a beloved brand that strikes an emotional connection with every interaction. Hyundai values customer experiences and the moments and stories shared along the way and with Disney we look forward to tapping into the emotion and wonder by adding a little magic and inspiration to each journey.”

Rita Ferro, president, Advertising, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said: "As we look back and celebrate ten decades of creating magic and unforgettable storytelling at The Walt Disney Company, we're excited to bring it all to life with Hyundai. We're combining the best in creativity and innovation to launch a fully integrated campaign that will unlock wonder with multiple touchpoints throughout the year, and as we look ahead to the next 100 years of Disney."

About Disney 100 Years of Wonder: