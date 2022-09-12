Recapping All The Disney100 Announcements from D23 Expo 2022

Next year, The Walt Disney Company will be celebrating its 100th anniversary, and in true Disney fashion, a huge, company-wide celebration is planned. Many of these elements were announced at this weekend’s D23 Expo, so let’s take a look at what you can expect.

What’s Happening:

Disney100 will be the largest cross-company global celebration in the 100-year history of The Walt Disney Company, and it will officially kick-off during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC

Guests at the Ultimate Disney Fan Event were the first to see Mickey Mouse in his shimmering new “platinum” outfit, designed to reflect the optimism and creativity of Disney as the company celebrates 100 years and looks toward the next century.

On Friday, Jennifer Lee, chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios announced Wish, an epic original animated musical inspired by the studios’ legacy of films and features all-new songs by Grammy-nominated artist Julia Michaels. Wish will be Disney Animation’s contribution to Disney100, releasing in late 2023.

Fans in Hall D23 were among the first to see a brand-new Walt Disney Studios logo introduction in honor of Disney 100 Years of Wonder. The new Disney castle introduction features Tinker Bell flying over a riverside village and up a waterfall that leads to the iconic Disney castle, now platinum.

It was announced that Disney100: The Exhibition will open on February 18th, 2023, at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Chicago, Illinois, and Kansas City, Missouri, set as the next two stops on the North American tour.

More information on Disney100: The Exhibition can be found here

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing has several exciting new merchandise collections and collaborations to commemorate Disney 100 Years of Wonder. The first of these collections include: Disney100 Platinum Collection – D23 Expo attendees got a special preview of Disney’s Platinum Collection, including the debut of the first Disney100 ear hat and headband. Platinum is a rare, precious metal known to withstand the test of time, just like beloved Disney characters. This Platinum Collection of Disney100 products captures the “classically Disney” look while paving the way forward into a new century. Additional details about this collection debuting on shopDisney—including the introduction of new products—will be revealed later this year.



Disney100 Decades Collection – As part of the Disney100 Celebration, Disney is introducing the Disney Decades collection, a merchandise line that celebrates classic stories and eras from the company’s history. Debuting early next year on shopDisney with products centered around the 1920s and Steamboat Willie , this ongoing series will celebrate a different decade and the beloved stories from them including Snow White from the 1930s, Pinocchio from the 1940s, and more.

– As part of the Disney100 Celebration, Disney is introducing the Disney Decades collection, a merchandise line that celebrates classic stories and eras from the company’s history. Debuting early next year on shopDisney with products centered around the 1920s and , this ongoing series will celebrate a different decade and the beloved stories from them including from the 1930s, from the 1940s, and more. Disney100 Books from Disney Publishing

Disney100 will truly be a company-wide celebration, with many other parts of the company getting in on the festivities: D23 Expo marked the debut of Disney100.com ABC News Studios will present a once-in-a-lifetime documentary event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of one of the world’s most beloved companies. Disney: 100 Years of Wonder will take viewers on a journey that started in 1923 and whose future is not yet written. Deciding that a linear chronological retelling beginning in 1923 was inadequate to truly capture the essence of the magic of The Walt Disney Company, the project will tell the story from the lens of the core values and philosophies of the company, which have acted as a guided path through our ever-changing world. Disney Music Group and Deutsche Grammophon will release Lang Lang: The Disney Book on Septembers 16th, 2022 celebrating 100 years of Disney with iconic melodies reimagined for the piano. In 2023, Disney Music Group will release a vinyl compilation highlighting the Company’s musical moments across film, television and the Parks.

And much, much more to be announced in the coming weeks and months, including —content that will span the company’s portfolio of must-watch linear television channels, including ABC, Disney Channel ESPN Freeform FX Disney+ Hulu