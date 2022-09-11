Magic Happens Parade Finally Returning to Disneyland in Spring 2023

The beloved, but short-lived, Magic Happens parade will finally be returning to Disneyland next spring.

Just announced at the D23 Expo

The parade originally debuted on February 27th, 2020, and closed less than two weeks later along with the rest of the Resort, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While most other entertainment offerings have since returned to the Resort, Magic Happens has yet to do so, that is until now.

This daytime spectacular “celebrates the awe-inspiring moments of magic that are at the heart of so many Disney stories,” according to an official statement from Disneyland.

Mickey & Friends joined Moana, Maui, Miguel and Pepita from Coco , Anna, Elsa, and Olaf from Frozen 2 , Cinderella, Arthur and Merlin from The Sword in the Stone , Tiana from The Princess and the Frog , Aurora from Sleeping Beauty , and more partying pals as they made their way down the Disneyland parade route on fantastic floats accompanied by dozens of dazzling dancers.

You can also listen to the theme song of the parade

