“Disney100: The Exhibition” World Tour Announced at D23 Expo 2022

Disney100: The Exhibition, which celebrates Disney 100 Years of Wonder, launches a World Tour at Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute on February 18, 2023, with next stops announced, including Chicago, IL, Kansas City, MO, and Munich, Germany.

What’s Happening:

Today at D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, CA, exciting new details and stops were announced for the upcoming world premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition.

Created for the 100-year celebration of The Walt Disney Company, the exhibition will immerse guests in the beloved stories that have been dazzling guests since 1923, when Walt Disney set his company on a path that would revolutionize the entertainment industry. The world premiere of the exhibit opens February 18, 2023, at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, PA, with Chicago, IL, and Kansas City, MO, set as the next two stops on the North American tour.

The international unit of the exhibit will open on April 18, 2023, in Munich, Germany, with more cities to be announced in the coming months.

Over the past 100 years, Disney has brought its iconic stories and characters to life in new and innovative ways, becoming part of the global culture and creating generations of memories for billions. Disney100: The Exhibition invites guests to step into their favorite stories using innovation and immersive technology throughout ten galleries in the 15,000-square-foot exhibit.

The Walt Disney Archives opens its vault of treasures, showcasing hundreds of extraordinary objects, including many of Disney’s “Crown Jewels” – more than 250 rarely seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia. Disney has curated special behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the most popular characters, films, shows, and attractions – from Disneyland Walt Disney World Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Strange World , as well as the latest members of the Disney family – Pixar, Star Wars Marvel

Disney100: The Exhibition will feature ten large, themed galleries with numerous cutting-edge interactive installations covering 15,000 square feet and is created and curated by the Walt Disney Archives and Semmel Exhibitions.

The Franklin Institute is proud to present and play host to the world premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition in the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pavilion and the Mandell Center. PECO, the premier corporate partner of The Franklin Institute, is the Local Presenting Sponsor of the exhibition

What They’re Saying:

Becky Cline, director, Walt Disney Archives: “As we prepare to kick off Disney 100 Years of Wonder, we are incredibly excited to bring this fantastic exhibition to life. We can’t wait for guests to experience their favorite Disney stories, characters, and attractions in new and immersive ways as we celebrate all the wonderful worlds of Disney.”

President and CEO of The Franklin Institute Larry Dubinski: "The Franklin Institute is thrilled to host Disney100: The Exhibition, the first major event to mark the global celebration of Disney's 100 years, allowing fans throughout the Philadelphia region and beyond the very first opportunity to see these crown jewels come to life in beautifully crafted galleries reflecting the creative empire synonymous with imaginative storytelling, innovation, discovery, and wonder."