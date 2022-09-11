New Walt and Mickey Statue Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland for Disney100

A new statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse will be heading to Hong Kong Disneyland as part of Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration.
What’s Happening:
- Revealed today at the D23 Expo by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro, Hong Kong Disneyland will unveil a new statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse near Cinderella Carousel, just behind the Castle of Magical Dreams.
- This is the latest in an ever-growing line of Walt Disney statues, including “Partners” at many Castle parks, “Storytellers” at Disney California Adventure and Tokyo DisneySea, and the new statue coming to EPCOT called “Walt the Dreamer.”
- Also announced for Hong Kong Disneyland is the opening of Arendelle: The World of Frozen in the second half of 2023.
