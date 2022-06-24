Lang Lang Unveils New Album “The Disney Book”

In celebration of 100 years of the Walt Disney Company, piano virtuoso Lang Lang is releasing his latest album, The Disney Book.
What's Happening:
- In this musical journey, there will be iconic movie melodies that are reimagined and written by him with his unique interpretations.
- The recording will be released on September 16th on Deutsche Grammophon, in collaboration with Disney Music Group.
- Recording sessions took place in London, New York, Shanghai, and Paris, and this truly traces the history of music in Disney films from the 1920s to the present and reflects Lang Lang’s own personal journey.
- The Disney Book is also a continuation of his commitment to music education.
- Much like his successful 2019 album Piano Book, he brought together some of his favorite pieces in a way to encourage young musicians to explore classical music.
- Lang Lang’s The Disney Book is telling a story of a century of magic and uplifting entertainment for all.
- This album will be available in all digital formats as well as physical versions and limited editions.
- You can pre-order by clicking here.