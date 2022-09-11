New Nighttime Spectaculars On Their Way To Disneyland Resort

Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed that two new nighttime spectaculars are on their way to the Disneyland Resort as part of the 100 Years of Wonder, celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company.

Earlier today at D23 Expo’s Disney Parks Panel, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed that a new edition of World of Color Disney California Adventure

Across the Esplanade, Disneyland Park will also be getting a new nighttime spectacular in the skies above Sleeping Beauty Castle

“World of Color – One” will celebrate the broad storytelling legacy of the first 100 years of the Walt Disney Studios and company, telling a new story through Disney Classics and new favorites. The concept art (above) suggests that we’ll see characters from The Lion King, Moana, Coco, Encanto, Soul, Mulan and others. The production will also include a new original song, “Start a Wave.”

At Disneyland Park, the night sky above Sleeping Beauty Castle will come to life with “Wondrous Journeys,” a new nighttime fireworks spectacular that will celebrate the first 100 years of the studio.

Walt’s original magic kingdom will become a magnificent canvas with a new nighttime spectacular that will ignite the wonder in all of us. It will feature nods to all 60 Walt Disney Animation Studios films to date, taking us on a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling and heart. It will continue to build upon the park’s state-of-the-art projection effects, turning Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America into an artist’s canvas that brings characters to life all around you as fireworks dance in the sky. “Wondrous Journeys” will also feature an incredible new song, “It’s Wondrous.”

Attendees of the D23 Expo Parks Panel and those watching the livestream were treated to a performance of the new song that will be included in the new show.

Both of the new nighttime spectaculars are set to debut in Late January of 2023 at the Disneyland Resort.

More details about both of these shows were promised to be revealed at a later date.

