Disney 100 Years of Wonder Official Website Now Live

We’ve heard all about Disney 100 this weekend at the D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, and now that the festivities are wrapping up, the official website for the 100 Years of Wonder is now live!

What’s Happening:

Next year promises to be a big one for all arms of the Walt Disney Company as they celebrate their 100th anniversary. At the D23 Expo, attendees got an early look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder—an extraordinary celebration 100 years in the making.

Current Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said, “For nearly a century, Disney has been entertaining and inspiring people around the world. I can’t wait to give fans a first look at what we have in store for our hundredth anniversary, and how we’re using this occasion to celebrate all the fans and families who have welcomed Disney into their lives.”

Now, the official website marking the 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disney.com/Disney100

However, don’t head over there looking for a bevy of information or activities. All you’ll find right now is some text that reads:

Disney 100 Years of Wonder

For 100 years, Disney stories have unlocked a special kind of wonder in our lives.

Shared across generations, across time, across this whole wondrous world.

So join us as we celebrate 100 years of Disney wonder, and look ahead to our next 100 years, together.

The current main page also states that everything will begin (which also likely means a fully developed site) on January 1st, 2023.

D23 Expo 2022 had a full slate of announcements and festivities for Disney 100, including new books, new documentaries, new Disney Parks experiences, and more. Check out all of our D23 Expo 2022 coverage here.