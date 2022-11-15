ILMxLAB’s “Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge” is Getting an Enhanced Edition as a Launch Title for PlayStation VR2

A couple years ago, Lucasfilm’s in-house immersive studio ILMxLAB introduced Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, a virtual-reality experience that put users into the world of Batuu– setting of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge lands at Disney Parks.

And now an enhanced edition of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is set to debut as a launch title for the PlayStation VR2 console, coming in February.

Watch Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition | Announce Trailer | PS VR2:

What’s happening:

The virtual-reality experience Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will be getting a new Enhanced Edition, which will be a launch title for the upcoming PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) console, to be released on February 22nd, 2023.

will be getting a new Enhanced Edition, which will be a launch title for the upcoming PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) console, to be released on February 22nd, 2023. The title has previously been released on Oculus Quest, and a preview version of the game was available to play for a period at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

The action-adventure VR experience is now available to pre-order on PlayStation Store

The game was developed by Lucasfilm’s in-house immersive studios ILMxLAB, and features the voice-over talents of Bobby Moynihan as Seezelslak, Matthew Wood as Mubo, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Cory Rouse as Dok-Ondar, Jim Cummings as Hondo Ohnaka, Daman Mills as Lt. Gauge, Debra Wilson as Tara Rashin, Ellie Araiza as Ady Sun Zee, and even Frank Oz as Master Yoda.

The Enhanced Edition of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge has been rebuilt to take advantage of many of the PS VR2 hardware capabilities, including eye tracking and foveated rendering, headset feedback, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback with PS VR2 Sense controllers, and dynamic 3D audio, among others.

