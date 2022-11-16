D23 Hosting 30th Anniversary Screening of “The Muppet Christmas Carol” at Disney Springs

Don’t be a Scrooge! In honor of the 30th anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol, D23 is inviting members to a special screening of the Christmas classic at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

At this very special big-screen celebration, D23 members and their guests will receive their very own Christmas caroling book to help them sing along with the classic songs before heading into the AMC Disney Springs 24 theater to commemorate 30 years of this heartwarming and Muppet-ational classic.

Just before the film begins, the D23 team will offer up an exclusive behind-the-scenes presentation filled with fun facts about this holiday classic.

Additionally, guests will have the chance to show off their ugliest holiday sweaters during the Ugly Sweater Showcase.

After the film, guests can enjoy a specialty cookie from Disney Springs’ own Gideon’s Bakehouse

Check-in begins at 10:00 a.m. at AMC Disney Springs. The behind-the-scenes presentation and Ugly Sweater Showcase starts at 10:30 a.m., and the screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol starts at 10:50 a.m.

Tickets are $24.99 (plus $7 processing fee) for Gold Members and $34.99 (plus $7 processing fee) for General Members.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 18th, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) on D23’s website

D23 Members may purchase tickets for themselves and up to three guests.

Event Includes:

Exclusive screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol kicked off with a behind-the-scenes presentation

Ugly Sweater Showcase

Event-Exclusive The Muppet Christmas Carol caroling book

caroling book One (1) D23-Exclusive 30th Anniversary The Muppet Christmas Carol holiday ornament

holiday ornament One (1) premium cookie from Gideon’s Bakehouse

One (1) medium sized fountain beverage at AMC Disney Springs

About The Muppet Christmas Carol:

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), the Muppets’ version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, puts a unique twist on that fateful Christmas Eve when Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes—and his heart—to the true meaning of Christmas.

