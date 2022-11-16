Disney+ Shares Clip from “The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse” – Premiering This Friday, November 18th

Disney+ has released a new clip from the upcoming seasonal animated special, The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse.
What’s Happening:
- Continuing Mickey’s journey, The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse is the fourth installment of seasonal-extended length specials that are themed to each season.
- The special takes place in a leafy hamlet, where Mickey Mouse is determined to undo the failures of his family's past after inheriting a rundown pumpkin farm from a distant relative, and the epic legend of its futility.
- Taking place at a Harvest Festival, the newly released clip features a very orange-dressed Ranger Woodlore introducing the “Worst Farmer Ever” – Gulpepper Mouse, who Goofy not-so-subtly points out is Mickey’s ancestor.
- From Disney Television Animation, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is a spin-off of the popular Mickey Mouse shorts from Paul Rudish that debuted in 2013. Since launching on Disney Channel, the series has become so popular that it inspired the first-ever Mickey Mouse attraction at Disney Parks, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, as well as the first attraction at sea, the AquaMouse, on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish.
- For the show’s second season, the team focused on four seasonal specials, with The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse, The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse and The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse preceding this newest special.
- Don’t miss The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse beginning this Friday, November 18th, only on Disney+.
