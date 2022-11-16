Members of the U.S. military can take advantage of select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels on many nights in 2023.

What’s Happening:

Members of the U.S. military can enjoy great rates at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for stays most nights January 1, 2023 through December 15, 2023 when they book by December 15, 2023, as well as special Disney Military Salute Tickets.

5-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket:

Purchase now through December 11, 2023.

With the Park Hopper Option: $369 plus ta

With the Park Hopper Plus Option: $399 plus tax

4-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket:

Purchase now through December 12, 2023.

With the Park Hopper Option: $349 plus tax

With the Park Hopper Plus Option: $379 plus tax

Valid Admission Dates:

Receive admission for four or five days, valid for visits January 1, 2023 through December 15, 2023, subject to the following blockout dates:

April 2, 2023 through April 15, 2023

November 19, 2023 through November 25, 2023

Park Reservations Required:

Both a theme park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system and valid theme park ticket for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party ages 3 and up.

Reservations are limited and subject to availability.

Add Memory Maker for a Special Price:

You can also purchase the Memory Maker product for a special price of $98 through December 15, 2023.

Important Details About the Park Hopper Option:

Guests who purchased a ticket with Park Hopper benefits will be able to visit more than one park per day, with some new modifications as part of our ongoing focus on health and safety.