The Animation Experience at Disney’s Animal Kingdom To Feature Characters From “Zootopia+”

Guests can learn to draw their favorite characters from the animated film, Zootopia, and the new Disney+ series, Zootopia+, on their next visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World!

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the series premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia+ on Disney+, guests who visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park can now draw some of their favorite characters from the original Academy Award-winning film, Zootopia, and this new Disney+ original series at The Animation Experience at Conservation Station, located in Rafiki’s Planet Watch at the park.

on Disney+, guests who visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park can now draw some of their favorite characters from the original Academy Award-winning film, and this new Disney+ original series at The Animation Experience at Conservation Station, located in Rafiki’s Planet Watch at the park. Guests are invited to Join Disney animators for a 25-minute class during which you will learn to draw Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde or Flash. The animators will guide you step-by-step in bringing these characters to life with just a paper and pencil (an astonishing feat considering the film and series were computer animated!) while sharing some little-known fun facts about the world of Zootopia and the real-world animals these characters are inspired by.

and the real-world animals these characters are inspired by. Directors of Zootopia+ , Trent Corey and Josie Trinidad are also featured in the attraction, where they share how Disney’s Animal Kingdom was a big inspiration to the filmmakers of the original Zootopia film and new Zootopia+ series, both now available to stream on Disney+.

, Trent Corey and Josie Trinidad are also featured in the attraction, where they share how Disney’s Animal Kingdom was a big inspiration to the filmmakers of the original film and new series, both now available to stream on Disney+. Guests will also be treated to behind-the-scenes footage of research trips taken to the park that were used as inspiration for filmmakers on the film. During the experience, you can also learn more about the conservation efforts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom dedicated to protecting animals around the world.

Zootopia+ heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar-winning feature film’s most intriguing residents, including Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew; ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah; and Flash, the smiling sloth who’s full of surprises. Zootopia+ made its Disney+ premiere on November 9th, 2022.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now