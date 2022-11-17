Disney Releases New Song “Love Power” by Idina Menzel for the New Film “Disenchanted”

Walt Disney Studios has released a new video revealing Idina Menzel's featured song, Love Power. This is for the sequel to Enchanted titled Disenchanted.
What's Happening:
- Disney has released the song Love Power by Idina Menzel from the upcoming film Disenchanted.
- This film is a sequel to the 2007 movie Enchanted.
- Today on ABC and Disney+, you can celebrate the 15th anniversary of Enchanted by joining in on a watch party. You can find out more about that by clicking here.
- See the video for Love Power below.
About Disenchanted:
- It’s been over 10 years since Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life.
- Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever.
- Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy.
- Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.
- You can stream this new release starting November 18 on Disney+.