Disneyland Resort Stops New Sales of All Magic Keys One Day After Sales Resume

Just one day after making select new Magic Key passes available again, the Disneyland Resort has now suspended all new Magic Key sales.

What’s Happening:

After previously stopping sales of the Believe and Imagine Keys

All four pass tiers are now only available for renewal.

We received this message while waiting in the virtual queue to purchase a Magic Key pass:

When refreshing the page, it now states that the queue has closed and “there are no Magic Key passes available for purchase at this time.”

In a statement, Disneyland officials said: “Due to the incredible popularity of our Magic Key program, we have stopped sales of new passes at this time to help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide.

They also noted: “Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue for all available pass types at this time.”