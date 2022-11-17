Disneyland Resort Stops New Sales of Believe and Imagine Magic Keys One Day After Sales Resume

Just one day after the Disneyland Resort reopened new sales of Magic Key Passes, it’s been announced that sales of the Believe Key and Imagine Key are once again being halted.

What’s Happening:

This afternoon, an update in the Disneyland Resort’s digital queue for purchasing Magic Key Passes revealed that the Believe Key and Imagine Key were no longer available for new purchases.

The $1,099 Believe and $449 Imagine Key join the Enchant Key, which was previously announced to only be available for renewals.

As result, the only remaining option is the top-tier $1,599 Inspire Key.

In a statement (issued before news of the Imagine Key also stopping sales), Disneyland officials said, “Due to the incredible popularity of our Magic Key program, we have stopped sales on the Believe Key pass. While we know this will be disappointing news to Disneyland fans, it’s important that we help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide.”

They also noted, “Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue for all available pass types at this time.”