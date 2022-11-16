Disneyland to Resume New Sales of Most Magic Key Passes

Disneyland has just announced that Magic Key passes will once again be available to purchase, as the Resort gets ready to celebrate Disney100.
What’s Happening:
- Existing Magic Key holders have been able to renew their passes since August, but today marks the first time that new passes will be available since May.
- At this time, the Inspire, Believe and Imagine tiers will be available for new purchases.
- The mid-tier Enchant tier pass is available for renewal only.
- There are no further price changes on any of the pass levels as new pricing was rolled out in August.
- Those prices are as follows:
- Imagine Key (Southern California Residents only): $449
- Enchant Key: Available only for renewals
- Believe Key: $1,099
- Inspire Key: $1,599
- Sales for new passes will open no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT today, November 16th.
- Passes are subject to availability, and passes or a pass type may not be available from time to time or at any given time.
- For those not paying in full, a down payment of $179 will be required. This is why guests will see a difference in monthly payment price vs. renewal monthly pricing.
- In case you were wondering, that $179 down payment number corresponds to a Tier 6 (top-tier) 1-Day, 1-Park ticket.
- Guests using the Disneyland app to purchase should make sure they have the latest version of the app downloaded.
- Below is a look at the current Magic Key slate:
Official Disneyland Statement:
- “With an incredible year ahead, we’re happy to open new sales for select Magic Key passes in time for holiday giving and to create opportunities for guests to treat themselves and their families to a year full of experiences during the upcoming Disney100 celebration.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning