Disneyland to Resume New Sales of Most Magic Key Passes

Existing Magic Key holders have been able to renew their passes

At this time, the Inspire, Believe and Imagine tiers will be available for new purchases.

The mid-tier Enchant tier pass is available for renewal only.

There are no further price changes on any of the pass levels as new pricing was rolled out in August.

Those prices are as follows: Imagine Key (Southern California Residents only): $449

(Southern California Residents only): $449 Enchant Key: Available only for renewals

Available only for renewals Believe Key: $1,099

$1,099 Inspire Key: $1,599

Sales for new passes will open no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT today, November 16th.

Passes are subject to availability, and passes or a pass type may not be available from time to time or at any given time.

For those not paying in full, a down payment of $179 will be required. This is why guests will see a difference in monthly payment price vs. renewal monthly pricing.

In case you were wondering, that $179 down payment number corresponds to a Tier 6 (top-tier) 1-Day, 1-Park ticket.

Guests using the Disneyland app to purchase should make sure they have the latest version of the app downloaded.

Below is a look at the current Magic Key slate: