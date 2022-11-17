Raven Baxter’s Mother Tanya Returns in the Season Finale of “Raven’s Home”

Tanya Baxter is back! T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh is set to reprise her role as Raven Baxter’s mother in the next episode of Raven’s Home on Disney Channel.

What’s Happening:

Set to make her first appearance since the end of That’s So Raven , Keymáh returns as Tanya Baxter in the season finale of Raven’s Home .

has been A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel comedy That’s So Raven (2003-2007), Raven’s Home follows the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and her son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), who has inherited his mom’s gift to catch glimpses of the future.

In season five of Raven’s Home , Raven and Booker move back to San Francisco to help take care of her dad after a mild heart attack. Now Raven finds herself parenting her parent, raising her young cousin, and settling into life in her old hometown. Meanwhile, Booker is “the new kid” at Raven’s old high school and has to keep his visions a secret from a new group of friends.

