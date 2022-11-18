ABC Has Canceled the Michael Connelly, David E. Kelley Drama Series “Avalon”

ABC has canceled the Michael Connelly and David E. Kelley drama series Avalon after screening the pilot, according to Variety.

Avalon was to be based on a short story that Connelly wrote.

The show received a straight-to-series order

The series was set to star Neve Campbell in the lead role. Other cast members included Demetrius Grosse, Alexa Mansour, Steven Pasquale, and Roslyn Ruff.

ABC reportedly opted not to move forward with the series after screening the pilot, though A+E Studios is said to still be seeking options on how to proceed with the project.

The series was planned to air during the 2022-2023 season.

Kelley wrote the pilot episode and executive produced along with Kelley.

Other executive producers were Ross Fineman and Barry Jossen & Tana Jamieson.

Avalon is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television.