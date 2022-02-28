ABC Gives Direct-to-Series Order for David E. Kelley and Michael Connelly Drama “Avalon”

In a highly competitive situation, ABC Entertainment has given a straight-to-series order to the A+E Studios and 20th Television drama, Avalon, from David E. Kelley (Big Sky, Big Little Lies) and bestselling author Michael Connelly (The Lincoln Lawyer, Bosch).

Based on a short story by Connelly, the series takes place in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy heads up a small office.

Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island.

Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.

Kelley will write the pilot episode and the series will join ABC’s 2022-2023 programming slate.

Avalon is created and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Connelly.

Executive producers are Ross Fineman and Barry Jossen & Tana Jamieson.

Avalon is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television.

