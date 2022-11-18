As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 21st-26th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 21st-26th:
- Monday, November 21
- Brooke Shields (Holiday Harmony)
- Gabrielle Union and Jake Gyllenhaal (Strange World)
- Tuesday, November 22
- Norman Lear
- Dancing with the Stars finalists
- Performance by Jordin Sparks
- Wednesday, November 23
- Patti LaBelle (A New New Orleans Noel)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Jesse Eisenberg (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Thursday, November 24
- Chefs Lorena Garcia, David Rose and Jamika Pessoa-Smith with Thanksgiving 9-1-1
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 25
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway and Atlanta)
- Emayatzy Corinealdi (Reasonable Doubt)
- Black Friday Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, November 26
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
