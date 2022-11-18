As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 21st-26th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 21st-26th:

Monday, November 21 Brooke Shields ( Holiday Harmony ) Gabrielle Union and Jake Gyllenhaal ( Strange World )

Tuesday, November 22 Norman Lear Dancing with the Stars finalists Performance by Jordin Sparks

Wednesday, November 23 Patti LaBelle ( A New New Orleans Noel ) Kumail Nanjiani ( Welcome to Chippendales ) Jesse Eisenberg ( Fleishman Is in Trouble )

Thursday, November 24 Chefs Lorena Garcia, David Rose and Jamika Pessoa-Smith with Thanksgiving 9-1-1 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 25 Brian Tyree Henry ( Causeway and Atlanta ) Emayatzy Corinealdi ( Reasonable Doubt ) Black Friday Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, November 26 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.