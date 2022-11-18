“GMA” Guest List: Jake Gyllenhaal, Norman Lear and More to Appear Week of November 21st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 21st-26th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 21st-26th:

  • Monday, November 21
    • Brooke Shields (Holiday Harmony)
    • Gabrielle Union and Jake Gyllenhaal (Strange World)
  • Tuesday, November 22
  • Wednesday, November 23
  • Thursday, November 24
    • Chefs Lorena Garcia, David Rose and Jamika Pessoa-Smith with Thanksgiving 9-1-1
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, November 25
    • Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway and Atlanta)
    • Emayatzy Corinealdi (Reasonable Doubt)
    • Black Friday Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, November 26
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.