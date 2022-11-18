Limited-Time Green and Red Coconut Club Opening Tonight at Universal Orlando Resort

Starting today, guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season can enjoy the limited-time Green and Red Coconut Club at Universal CityWalk.

What’s Happening:

An imaginative seasonal transformation of the existing Red Coconut Club, The Green and Red Coconut Club offers immersive retro holiday décor and themes in every corner of the venue, including a cozy family living room complete with a traditional fireplace full of presents and rustic décor, a special area with tons of holiday figurines, and more. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment and a selection of new, holiday-inspired cocktails and mocktails.

The Green and Red Coconut Club is open on select evenings through January 1st, 2023. Guests can check The Official Universal Orlando Resort App for hours of operation.

This marks the second seasonal overlay to the Red Coconut Club this year, following the highly successful Dead Coconut Club

More Holidays at Universal Orlando:

The holiday season officially kicked off this past Saturday at Universal Orlando, featuring returning favorites such as Universal’s Holiday Parade, Grinchmas, and more. Check out our full report

The Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida has reopened once again and is now celebrating the arrival of the Holiday festivities at the park

shopDisney 2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by